Exclusive: Between Juventus and Inter, Fiorentina set the price for Chiesa
17 February at 19:05Federico Chiesa is confirming to be one of the great protagonists of the ongoing Serie A campaign and is a player who is appreciated greatly by many top European clubs, especially in Italy, where Juventus and Inter would like to make an approach to secure his services next summer.
Juventus have been moving for Chiesa for years and the first contact dates back to the summer of 2017 on the sidelines of the negotiation for Federico Bernardeschi, with contacts continuing in recent months.
On the other side, there is Inter: Beppe Marotta who wants to continue what he started at Juve and carries on the speech with Federico's father, Enrico Chiesa. The Nerazzurri CEO wants to reinforce the team with two young Italian starlets: Nicolo Barella and the Fiorentina attacker.
According to what was collected exclusively by exclusively by Calciomercato.com, Marotta's desire clashes with Fiorentina's will. The Della Valle family refused an offer of almost 50 million euros from Napoli last summer and to sell their jewel, they want at least 70 million. An important figure who seems ready and destined to make the leap in quality.
