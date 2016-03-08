Exclusive: Biglia decide AC Milan future

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia wants to stay at AC Milan. The contract of the Argentinean midfielder runs through 2020 and Enzo Montepaone will be in Milan in the second part of June to discuss a possible contract extension.



Biglia's stay, however, doesn't depend on a new contract. The former Lazio man can also remain at the club without a contract extension.



Ivan Gazidis is open to offering a new contract but with a lower salary than his current € 3.5 million-a-year deal. Gazidis hopes Biglia will accept to stay despite a pay-cut or he'd need to sell the Argentinean for at least € 7 million to avoid a capital loss. AC Milan don't want to see the player leave as a free agent in summer 2020.

