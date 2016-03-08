Exclusive: Biglia's future at AC Milan has been decided
14 November at 19:30A team in growth, despite seven defeats in the first eleven games of the season. This is the feeling that stuck with Milan after their performance away at Juventus on Sunday evening. Now the Rossoneri can't afford to fail, starting with the upcoming game against Napoli next week.
However, Stefano Pioli will have to do without Ismael Bennacer and Hakan Calhanoglu (suspended), which forces him to make some changes to the starting eleven. As a natural replacement for the Algerian, Lucas Biglia will take control of the midfield.
The Argentine has spent the last three games on the bench, having failed to show his worth at the start of the season. Therefore, he is keen on getting his redemption. Then again, there is no encouraging news on the renewal front.
According to our reporter, Daniele Longo, Milan haven't scheduled a meeting with the player's agent even though the contract expires next summer. In other words, the indication is that he will leave, turning 34 in January. That, in addition to his salary, has put Elliott off.
