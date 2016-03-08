Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia had contacted Lazio recently in an attempt to return to the biancocelesti this summer.Biglia joined the rossoneri last summer for a fee of 17 million euros and since joining, the Argentine has done well at the rossoneri. He appeared in 37 games in all competitions.Calciomercato exclusively reveal that Biglia has been wanting to return to Lazio this summer and he had initiated contact with the club before the Milan squad flew to the United States for their pre-season tour.Biglia had contacted his former Lazio teammates and Simone Inzaghi about a possible move, but after having consulted Igli Tare and Claudio Lotito, Inzaghi had ruled out any chances of a return to Lazio for Biglia.It is understood that Biglia wishes to play for Juventus as well, but a move won't happen this summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)