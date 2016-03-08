Exclusive: Blitz in Milan by Spurs star's agent; Inter's plan for January
10 January at 10:00Inter are serious about Christian Eriksen. They are taking decisive steps, and even though the competition for the player is fierce, the Nerazzurri will make an offer to the Danish international, whose contract with Tottenham expires in the summer.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, the main track leads to free transfer: Eriksen's agent is expected in Milan in the next few hours, where he will meet with Inter in the upcoming days to understand the feasibility margins of the operation.
An important step in the negotiation, a significant blitz: Eriksen listens to Inter and does so with enthusiasm, without forgetting the other top clubs that have opened up their eyes for him. As mentioned, the priority is to bring him in on a free transfer.
However, Inter have started a direct dialogue with Tottenham to evaluate the opportunity to sign the midfielder this month. It will not be simple: the Nerazzurri have studied a potential swap deal involving Matias Vecino, which didn't take off.
Spurs want €20m to sell their star, Inter have memorized this and keep the opportunity alive. Meanwhile, the agent is on the way and Inter are preparing to take an important step.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments