Exclusive: Blow for Inter as target agrees deal with Fiorentina

Hamed Traore, the young Ivorian currently playing for Empoli, has been a wanted man by Inter Milan for some time now. Napoli have also been sniffing around the 18-year-old but things have taken a push in a different direction.According to what has been exclusively learnt by CalcioMercato.com, a meeting was held yesterday between Empoli and Fiorentina in which the Viola have agreed on a figure of around €12m - with Traore to remain at Empoli till the end of the season.This comes as a surprise to many but with Fiorentina's great youth policy it is sure to be a great deal for everyone involved.