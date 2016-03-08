Exclusive: Blow for Inter as target agrees deal with Fiorentina
15 January at 09:20Hamed Traore, the young Ivorian currently playing for Empoli, has been a wanted man by Inter Milan for some time now. Napoli have also been sniffing around the 18-year-old but things have taken a push in a different direction.
According to what has been exclusively learnt by CalcioMercato.com, a meeting was held yesterday between Empoli and Fiorentina in which the Viola have agreed on a figure of around €12m - with Traore to remain at Empoli till the end of the season.
This comes as a surprise to many but with Fiorentina's great youth policy it is sure to be a great deal for everyone involved.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments