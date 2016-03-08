Exclusive: Boban avoids questions on Ibrahimovic - video

Zvonimir Boban spoke exclusively to Calciomercato.com at the 'Principe di Savoia' hotel, here is what he had to say: 'Ibra? Today we will celebrate, too bad we did not win but we certainly deserved to win. I don't want to talk about Ibra tonight...'. You can view the video on the matter bellow:Paolo Maldini also spoke about Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier on today as he said: 'He is certainly an option but there are other players too. Talks are ongoing....'. It's no secret that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a priority for AC Milan but there aren't any economical agreements yet. As Maldini stated himself, talks between the parties remain ongoing. More to come on the matter...