Exclusive: Boban avoids questions on Ibrahimovic - video
15 December at 22:05Zvonimir Boban spoke exclusively to Calciomercato.com at the 'Principe di Savoia' hotel, here is what he had to say: 'Ibra? Today we will celebrate, too bad we did not win but we certainly deserved to win. I don't want to talk about Ibra tonight...'. You can view the video on the matter bellow:
'Arriva #Ibrahimovic al #Milan?', #Boban non risponde e scappa via pic.twitter.com/3644hblpt8— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) December 15, 2019
Paolo Maldini also spoke about Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier on today as he said: 'He is certainly an option but there are other players too. Talks are ongoing....'. It's no secret that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a priority for AC Milan but there aren't any economical agreements yet. As Maldini stated himself, talks between the parties remain ongoing. More to come on the matter...
Click here for more football news
Go to comments