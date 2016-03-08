Exclusive: Boban meets agent of Lazio starlet; agreement close

04 July at 18:00
AC Milan are one step away from closing a deal for Brazilian playmaker Luan Capanni.  As learned by Calciomercato.com, a meeting took place this afternoon at Casa Milan and the conclusion of the deal is close.

The negotiations took place at the Rossoneri's headquarters between Geoffrey Moncada, head of the scouting area and Mikael Silvestre, former footballer and current agent. Capanni also spoke with Zvonimir Boban, present at the offices of Casa Milan.

Dias Luan David Capanni will arrive from Lazio's Primavera: 190 centimetres high, discovered by Igli Tare last year and signed from Flamengo's U20 team, the same club from which Lucas Paqueta arrived.

The player can play for the Milan Primavera only out of the quota, given that he just turned 20. Last season he scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for Lazio in the second division of the Primavera for Lazio. He is considered one of the most interesting Flamengo prospects together with Vinicius and the same Paqueta.
Daniele Longo

