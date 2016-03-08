Exclusive: Boban wants Giampaolo out despite Genoa win
06 October at 15:35AC Milan Chief Footballing Officer Zvonimir Boban is keen on getting rid of Marco Giampaolo despite the rossoneri's 2-1 win over Genoa last night.
The Milan boss' position came under stern scrutiny following their 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina last weekend but a nerve-wracking 2-1 win over Genoa did a lot to cool the pressure down on him. A late Pepe Reina penalty save saw Milan hold onto all three points.
We understand that despite the win last night, Giampaolo is still at the risk of a possible sack as Boban is still keen on getting rid of him as soon as possible.
He isn't happy with yesterday's performance and feels that Milan were at the mercy of Genoa for large portions of the game. He is also unhappy with how Giampaolo has treated the new signings that the club gave him this summer.
These are hours of reflection for the Milan management and the lack of focus on the signings is the biggest concern. Giampaolo could yet leave the rossoneri and his position isn't all secure yet.
Go to comments