Exclusive: Bonucci and the promise from the Juve leadership and PSG capital gain

Leonardo Bonucci is the absolute leader of this Juventus side: a worthy captain in place of Chiellini, the mentor of a de Ligt who still needs time. An amazing vintage start for Bonucci, back to the levels of the BBC years and even cleaner in the game, to the point of becoming an absolute reference for Maurizio Sarri, who considers him untouchable. But not only from today.



During Juve's complicated summer, in fact, there was the hypothesis of Bonucci's possible move to Paris Saint-Germain after the Bianconeri completed the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt.



However, the reality is that in Paris they thought about an operation but no negotiations ever started because Juventus promised Bonucci that he would not be sold.



This was a precise wish of Maurizio Sarri, signed by Paratici, Nedved and all the management: an Italian leader who knows the group, an untouchable precisely for which they immediately gave up even a potential capital gain just to keep Bonucci in Turin and make him an important part of the 2019/20 Juventus team.



Despite the need for sales at the end of August, the promise was kept and the capital gain potential with PSG never gained strength. And it can be said that this promise is also valid for the coming years, given the player's performances at the Allianz Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano