Exclusive: Bonucci-Caldara-Higuain; It's up to Leonardo, the latest
30 July at 17:17After Juventus' meeting with Chelsea in Nice, it's been confirmed that Milan are in pole position to sign Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain.
Gonzalo Higuain and his brother-agent, Nicola, arrived in Turin late last night. While the former underwent medical test with Juventus today, Nicola met the management of Juventus to understand their intentions. The result of the meeting: Gonzalo is put up for sale, and Juventus are willing to accept AC Milan's offer.
Then, there will be a meeting between Leonardo and Nicola Higuain, possibly also Gonzalo. This will be the decisive meeting, as Milan will need the striker's yes in order to complete the operation involving Bonucci, Caldara and Higuain.
Higuain's demands are clear, which Milan have received. He wants at least €7.5m on a four or five-year basis. So, the ball is in Leonardo's court, who will try to close the operation quickly.
In the event of an agreement between Higuain and Milan, Juventus would close the Bonucci-Caldara swap. It will be more or less a straight swap, apart from a few bonuses in favour of Juventus.
