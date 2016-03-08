Then, there will be a meeting between Leonardo and Nicola Higuain, possibly also Gonzalo. This will be the decisive meeting, as Milan will need the striker's yes in order to complete the operation involving Bonucci, Caldara and Higuain.



In the event of an agreement between Higuain and Milan, Juventus would close the Bonucci-Caldara swap. It will be more or less a straight swap, apart from a few bonuses in favour of Juventus.

Higuain's demands are clear, which Milan have received. He wants at least €7.5m on a four or five-year basis. So, the ball is in Leonardo's court, who will try to close the operation quickly.