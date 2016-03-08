Exclusive: Boost for Inter as Fiorentina line up Biraghi replacement?
09 August at 11:45Inter Milan have not given up on signing Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi. The full-back is seen as an addition the Nerazzurri would like to make, despite Fiorentina's apparent unwillingness to part with him.
According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, Fiorentina have already seen a potential replacement for Biraghi, handing a boost to Inter's pursuit. The idea is that of PSG's Stanley Nsoki, with the Viola upping their interest after Premier League side Newcastle United appeared to enter the race.
However, with the Premier League transfer window now shut, the coast is clear for Fiorentina to pursue their target and consequently, offload Biraghi to Inter.
