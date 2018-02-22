Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund join race to sign Juventus and Chelsea target
12 May at 11:20Calciomercato.com reporter Daniele Longo understands that Borussia Dortmund have identified Atalanta striker Musa Barrow as a potential target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Italian football over the past few weeks, scoring three goals in his first 12 appearances. Indeed, the likes of Inter, Juventus and Chelsea have already registered an interest in signing him.
Representatives from BVB will be at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia tomorrow evening to watch La Dea’s match against AC Milan, which could be crucial in determining who qualifies for next season’s UEFA Europa League.
Musa Barrow has scored again. Here's my piece on the 19-year-old, who is the latest graduate out of Atalanta's academy. | @FB_WHISPERS https://t.co/PxmlWjhxTA pic.twitter.com/1PoJkjnPgv— Blair Newman (@TheBlairNewman) May 6, 2018
Musa Barrow, the 19-year old talent Atalanta found in Gambia two years ago, notches his third of the campaign against Lazio.— Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) May 6, 2018
They just keep finding young prospects with promise and ushering them along into the first team.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
