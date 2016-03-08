Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund make official bid for AC Milan target

Borussia Dortmund have made an official bid to sign Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, sources have told Calciomercato.com.

The Bundesliga giants, who will face Tottenham in Champions League tonight, have placed a € 25 million bid to sign the player at the end of the season but the French club have rejected the offer.



Saint-Maximin is a long-time target of AC Milan and Leonardo is planning a trip to France to meet the directors of Nice and close the deal with them.



The offer of Borussia Dortmund, however, is not too far from the requests of Nice that want to sell the player for a fee of at least € 30 million. Another obstacle for AC Milan could be the manager of Borussia Dortmund, Lucien Favre who has already worked with Saint-Maximin at Nice and has demanded to the board of Burssia Dortmund to push to sign the player in the summer.



@86_longo

