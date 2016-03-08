Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund pounce on Ricardo Rodriguez as AC Milan prepare new contract
21 March at 17:35Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez but the Rossoneri are preparing a new contract offer for the Swiss defender, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
BVB were interested in signing the former Wolfsburg star last summer and the Germans have reignited their interest in the 26-year-old but AC Milan are not willing to do without their defender.
His contract expires in 2021 and the Rossoneri are now planning to offer him a contract extension. Schalke have also shown interest in Ricardo Rodriguez who has left great memories in Germany where he had great performances Wolfsburg back in the days.
Borussia Dortmund's director of football Zorc is a long time admirer of the Switzerland International whose agent will begin new contract talks in the coming weeks. Some clubs are knocking AC Milan's door from Germany, but the Diavoli are not going to open it.
