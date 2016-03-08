Exclusive: Brazilian starlet admits 'AC Milan is a dream'

antony, san paolo, esulta, pugni, 2018/19
19 June at 22:15
In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com, the 19-year-old striker Antony spoke about Italian football, a possible move to Italy and lots of other things. Thanks to his quality, many big teams are keeping a close eye on him.
 
AC Milan were one of these teams, when Leonardo was still a director at the club. However, since he left at the end of last season, the interest has seemingly cooled. In the interview, Antony revealed that a move to the Rossoneri would be a dream.
 
"AC Milan is one of the best clubs in the world, there is no doubt about it. I think of Kaka when he left San Paolo and became a legend at Milan. It would be an honour to wear the Milan shirt if the opportunity comes.

"Brazilians have always done well in Italy, I try to watch the Serie A games when I can. I like the style of play of Juventus and Napoli. I also watch the games of Roma, Inter and Milan," he stated. 

