Exclusive: Brighton man names which player surprised him more than Pogba and Sterling
11 May at 14:15Brighton & Hove Albion defender Bernardo has given an exclusive interview to CalcioMercato in which the Brazilian has reflected on his first season in the Premier League.
"For me it's just another match against another team. We have already achieved our goal by saving ourselves the other week and now we will try to win or take a point as we have always done in all the games. The situation between Manchester City and Liverpool is of little concern to us, we are focused only on our race; it is not the most important game I have ever played: I will not be a winner of the Premier League, it remains a game like the others.
"When you play at certain levels, you only find strong players and you tend not to think about who they are or their status because you are focused only on the game. You try not to be impressed because you have to consider them as opponents and that's it, you realize you have played against professionals of a certain caliber. In Germany I met really really strong players, here, there are Pogba, Aguero, Sterling. A guy who impressed me so much is Rose of Tottenham, he is very strong, as is Roberto Pereyra of Watford but, in general, in the top six teams of the championship there are only excellent players."
