Exclusive: Calabria's AC Milan renewal imminent

AC Milan defender, Davide Calabria is close to a renewal, CalcioMercato understands.



The parties have now found the total agreement on a deal for Calabria that will see it extend from 2022 to 2024.



The agent of the full-back, Alessandro Lucci, also today went to Casa Milan to meet the Rossoneri leadership and discuss the renewal of the 22 year old. The deal was previously dealt with by Leonardo before this departure to PSG.



Another meeting is expected in the coming days to find final details of the renewal of Davide Calabria.



Milan, in particular, Paolo Maldini, are great admirers of the fullback, who made 26 appearances last season before he suffered a broken fibula.



Milan has now tied Calabria down with a new contract, a clear message that the Milan club sees the player at the future of their project going forwards.



Calabria has played for Milan since 2015 when he graduated from the Primavera.









