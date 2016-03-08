Exclusive: Caldara has reconquered Atalanta; the truth about his AC Milan departure

Mattia Caldara took very little time to reconquer Atalanta. The return home, the fast settling in and the feeling with Gian Piero Gasperini allowed the defender to immediately be one of the protagonists of the Nerazzurri. He was among the best on the field on the field on the night of Atalanta's victory against Valencia at the Mestalla and is gradually becoming the leader of Gasperini's three-man backline again.



And indeed, Atalanta is already fully satisfied with having Caldara back in the team on a two-year loan with the right of redemption, an extremely advantageous formula.



The truth is that the defender tried in every way to gain some space but he understood that he did not have Pioli's confidence at AC Milan. He realized it when he was never played even after he recovered from his injury and did not receive a real opportunity. Thus, he asked to go to Atalanta where he would find more space and a coach ready to reward him.



Milan chose to release him with a comfortable formula for Atalanta and the club is already intrigued by the relatively low figures of the redemption. The situation, however, will be studied calmly in the coming months, seeing as the loan is also valid for next season. The figure is 15 million euros but the whole management of the Dea is enthusiastic about Caldara, who is exemplary off the field and already useful to Gasperini.

Fabrizio Romano