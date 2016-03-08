Exclusive: Callejon rejects offer from China
13 October at 17:45Napoli winger Jose Callejon has rejected an offer from China in favor of a stay at the partenopei, Calciomercato understand.
Callejon has been one of Napoli's best and the most consistent players over the last 3-4 years. He joined the club from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a fee of 10 million euros. Since then, he has appeared 200 times for the partenopei.
We understand that Dalian Yifang manager Rafael Benitez knows Callejon very well from their time together at Napoli and Dalian made an approach for the Spaniard, whose current deal runs out at the end of the season.
The reasoning behind this rejection is that Callejon wants to play in a competitive league and wants to keep the experience going.
Napoli have made no progress in extending Callejon's deal and the last talks were held this summer but nothing has happened since then. There is a distance between the two parties for the new deal as Callejon wants a little more than the 3 million euros he currently earns in the contract.
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli doesn't seem to be in a hurry and is taking his time.
