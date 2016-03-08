Exclusive: Campos won't join AC Milan, the latest on the new manager and Maldini

28 May at 15:45
Leonardo and Rino Gattuso have left AC Milan and Gaizidis has already thought about the next steps for the future of the club.

Sources have exclusively told Calciomercato.com that Lille's Luis Campos won't be appointed by the Rossoneri. Neither as a director of football nor as an external advisor. Gazidis has chosen another person whose identity will be revealed in the coming days.

The decision will be announced shortly, meantime Paolo Maldini is thinking about his future at the club. Gazidis doesn't want to lose him and hopes the club's legend will remain also in the next season.

Soon, AC Milan will announce their new director of football and manager. Maldini's future is uncertain but the Gazidis wants him to stay. It all depends on him now.
Daniele Longo

