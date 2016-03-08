Exclusive: Man Utd target pushes for Serie A move, Juventus in pole
14 June at 09:30CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo is pushing for a move to Juventus this summer.
The Portuguese was sent out on loan last season by Valencia to Inter Milan and while he failed to impress early on in his nerazzurri career, the second half of the season saw him become a real fan favorite at the San Siro. He appeared 26 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting thrice.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that Cancelo is pushing for a Juventus move, with the Old Lady still looking to thrash out a deal for the 24-year-old.
Juventus are intent on matching Valencia's 40 million euros valuation for Cancelo and while Wolves have already offered that, Cancelo's willingness to move to Italy has made him reject the newly promoted Premier League side.
The bianconeri are set to offer players in exchange, with Alberto Cerri, Moise Kean and Rolando Mandragora being considered to be sent the other way plus cash.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
