Exclusive: Cancelo's move to Man City gets complicated; the reason

From the start, the Portuguese full-back was excluded from the programs of Maurizio Sarri, as the manager gave Fabio Paratici the green light to a sale of a good offer arrives. In short, the decision was taken as Sarri believes that tactically, he's not ideal for his ideas.

Yet, the negotiations with Man City are experiencing a few rough days. Pep Guardiola wants Cancelo at all costs, but his club are suddenly trying to include Danilo in the deal as a counterpart, offering €40m in cash plus the Brazilian right-back.

Juventus are not too keen on this solution, and thus the negotiations have slowed down. However, they remain alive and a new meeting has already been scheduled, where the two will take stock of the situation.