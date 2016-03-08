Exclusive: Cancelo's move to Man City gets complicated; the reason
28 June at 11:00Roadblocks are on the horizon. In an operation that has been struggling to get going for several days now, Cancelo's move to Man City is not moving as fast as Juventus would've hoped, as learned by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano.
From the start, the Portuguese full-back was excluded from the programs of Maurizio Sarri, as the manager gave Fabio Paratici the green light to a sale of a good offer arrives. In short, the decision was taken as Sarri believes that tactically, he's not ideal for his ideas.
Yet, the negotiations with Man City are experiencing a few rough days. Pep Guardiola wants Cancelo at all costs, but his club are suddenly trying to include Danilo in the deal as a counterpart, offering €40m in cash plus the Brazilian right-back.
Juventus are not too keen on this solution, and thus the negotiations have slowed down. However, they remain alive and a new meeting has already been scheduled, where the two will take stock of the situation.
