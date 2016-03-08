Exclusive: Candreva will stay at Inter under Conte
12 July at 18:35Serie A giants Inter will not sell winger Antonio Candreva this summer as Antonio Conte sees him as an important part of the side, Calciomercato understand.
Candreva fell out of favor at the club over the last two seasons under Luciano Spalletti and was even close to leaving the club for French club Monaco last summer. But a move failed to materialised and he had to make do with a bit-part role at the club.
We understand that the stance of the club on the Italian winger has now changed. They want to keep him instead of actively looking to sell him this summer.
Antonio Conte sees the former Lazio man as an important part of the side, despite the arrival of Valentino Lazaro from Hertha Berlin. He feels that Candreva will be a very good option at right wing-back for the nerazzurri.
We also understand that despite reports linking Inter with a move for Dani Alves, the club isn't active in that regard and doesn't see the Brazilian as a priority. Conte trusts Candreva and Inter will not sell him.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
