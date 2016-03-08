Exclusive: Castillejo's agent rules out Spain return

The first season of Samu Castillejo at Milan can be characterized by some flashes but also many anonymous moments. This is why Milan does not consider the Spaniard non-transferable while appreciating his qualities as often mentioned by Maldini. Calciomercato.com has exclusively contacted the agent of the attacker, Rafa Zurro, who takes care of the player's interests together with Manolo Quilon.



"Castillejo with Giampaolo? He feels very well, he is concentrated for the new season with the Rossoneri, he wants to do his best," he said.



"The role of the second striker? Yes, he likes it. He does what the coach asks. Villarreal's interest? Quillon explained everything well recently. Samu will stay at Milan. A return to La Liga is not a part of our programs. Castillejo will do great things at Milan," Zurro concluded.

Daniele Longo