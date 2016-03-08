Inter are currently looking for a replacement to Joao Cancelo, who returned to Valencia after his loan with the Nerazzurri expired.

Present on Piero Ausilio's wish list is Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta, who joined the English side last summer from Torino. However, for now, this remains an idea although things could advance soon.



In the meantime, the player's agent Alessandro Lucci had a brief meeting with Inter's sporting director. Several topics were covered, among them Zappacosta. However, Inter's Vecino was also discussed.