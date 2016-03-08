Exclusive: Chelsea and Inter consider Zappacosta-Vecino swap
20 June at 10:30
Inter are currently looking for a replacement to Joao Cancelo, who returned to Valencia after his loan with the Nerazzurri expired.
Present on Piero Ausilio's wish list is Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta, who joined the English side last summer from Torino. However, for now, this remains an idea although things could advance soon.
In the meantime, the player's agent Alessandro Lucci had a brief meeting with Inter's sporting director. Several topics were covered, among them Zappacosta. However, Inter's Vecino was also discussed.
For Vecino, interest from the Premier League is strong, where Tottenham have already inquired about the midfielder. However, as Chelsea could announce Sarri in the coming days, Vecino could get a new possible destination. The former Napoli manager has wanted the midfielder for a long time, and according to Calciomercato.com, he could make yet another attempt, which would trigger a Vecino-Zappacosta exchange.
