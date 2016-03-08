Exclusive: Chelsea forward a step away from Atletico Madrid

16 January at 21:25
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is just one step away from completing a move away from West London and to return to Madrid. This time, however, Morata will be starring for his former club Real's city rivals Atletico.

In the last few hours, Chelsea and Atletico have come to an agreement for the player, with just a few obstacles to be progressed past before everything is official. This comes as negotations accelerate for Gonzalo Higuain to join Chelsea from Juventus; as the Argentine is set to end his spell on loan with AC Milan.

