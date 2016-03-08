Exclusive: Chelsea in talks for Juventus duo, latest updates
14 July at 18:20Now that Maurizio Sarri has been appointed as new Chelsea manager, the Blues will try to sign Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani.
The Old Lady is open to listen to offers for both players but, at least for the moment, there are no agreements between the two parties. The price-tag of Gonzalo Higuain is € 55/60 million and the Argentinean wants a five-year deal worth € 7.5 million-a-year, the same salary he has at Juventus.
Juventus are also negotiating with the player as Higuain could require a severance pay. Talks between all the parties are ongoing and for now there is a gap of € 10 million between Juventus’ request and Chelsea’s offer for Higuain.
As for Rugani, Juventus seek to cash in a fee above € 40 million. Yet again, Chelsea have already begun talks with the player’s entourage with Rugani who is a long time target of the new Chelsea boss.
Nicola Balice, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments