Exclusive: Chelsea lost out on signing Serie A star for €40m
10 September at 09:50The new coach of Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri wanted to sign his former player Daniele Rugani for the English Premier League club in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, the Old Lady could have earned a cash of 40 million euros and if you include bonus, the Turin club will earn 45 million euros from the sale of Daniele Rugani.
There were several meetings between Chelsea and Juventus, but Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici did not like the final insistence. There were also tense moments during the negotiations, but all of it ended when Juventus told Daniele Rugani’s agent they will not sell him.
The management of Juventus would have preferred to keep both Daniele Rugani and Caldara, but Caldara had to let go because AC Milan wanted him to be included as a part of Gonzalo Higuain deal. Now, Max Allegri prepares to relaunch Daniele Rugani in the coming weeks.
