Exclusive: Chelsea meeting with Juventus tomorrow to discuss key transfers
27 July at 20:01According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, a meeting on the Côte d’Azur tomorrow is set for Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici and Chelsea’s technical director Marina Granovskaia.
The reported offering from Juventus will set the asking price for Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani for a combined figure of €90 million to €100 million. This comes as AC Milan have stepped up their pursuit of the Argentine forward and, surely, would rather see their forward go abroad, than to a Serie A rival.
If Chelsea do not pursue Daniele Rugani they will change their sights to Mattia Caldara, also wanted by AC Milan, and who would be likely to cost the Blues €5 million to €10 million less than the original combined fee.
Now, we await the reports of the meeting, with a possibility that, by the end of tomorrow, Chelsea will have agreed a fantastic double coup to meet the demands of what newly appointed head coach, Maurizio Sarri, wants.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments