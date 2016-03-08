Calciomercato exclusively understand that Chelsea are willing to let midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko leave this summer, amidst interest from AC Milan.Bakayoko joined Chelsea from French giants Monaco last summer for a fee of 40 million euros, but he has failed to make a name for himself at Stamford Bridge, having struggled to nail down a spot for himself in the first team.Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano states that Chelsea don't consider Bakayoko to be untransferable this summer and could let the player leave, if the right offer arrives.Milan see Bakayoko as a target, but he isn't at the top of the priorities, as things stand with a host of other players prefered over him.Maurizio Sarri feels that Bakayoko is not good enough for the physical nature of the Premier League and he doesn't suit his fast-paced and free-flowing style of football.AC Milan feel that Bakayoko will be too expensive an operation to work on and it will be tough to afford the Frenchman's wages.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)