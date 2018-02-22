Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has reached an agreement with Chelsea, as reported by Calciomercato.com , though there are still some factors that are delaying an official announcement.

It all comes down to the respective release clauses. Should Chelsea sack Conte and hire Sarri, then they would have to pay the former €11.5m and €8m to Napoli in order to free Sarri. In addition to that, there would also be the €6m per-season-deal promised to Sarri.

In other words, there are a lot of millions at stake in this operation. In this phase of great tension, you can't exclude anything, not even the alternative tracks that lead to the former of Roma and Barcelona, Luis Enrique, or perhaps the confirmation fo Conte for next season.

Sarri continues to wait. After hiring Ancelotti, Napoli want to free Sarri without having to pay the penalty of €500K euros for terminating the contract. The only way to do this is to wait until a club pays the clause.