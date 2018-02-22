According to what has been gathered by Calciomercato.com , the rumours about a meeting between Sarri and Chelsea tomorrow are true. In fact, there is a meeting scheduled and the Chelsea management will sit down to discuss with the former Napoli manager.

The Blues are waiting to define the situation of Antonio Conte, which is getting closer and closer to a solution. Therefore, the Stamford Bridge side have started to look at replacements, with Sarri being their main target. The meeting is, as said set for tomorrow, with both parties set to try and find an agreement.

However, Zenit are still interested in the 59-yeard-old. The Russian club will not give up, having offered a three-year deal worth €6m plus bonuses per year. Sarri, on the other hand, is not convinced.

Napoli's official appointment of Carlo Ancelotti frees Maurizio Sarri, who could join Chelsea in due course.