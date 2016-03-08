Lorenzo Insigne changing agents won’t affect his tenure at Napoli, we

In fact, our transfer market insider reports that Mino Raiola taking over the Chelsea target’s brief won’t be a problem for the Partenopei, and will likely make him ever harder to sign.

Also targeted by Liverpool, Insigne was at the centre of a bit of a controversy when Raiola stated in the past that he “had recommended Lorenzo to Barcelona to replace Neymar.”

This hadn’t gone down well with Napoli president De Laurentiis, who replied with a strong “over my dead body!”

And yet, Insigne joining up with Raiola should actually ramp up his release clause to €200 million.

Chelsea had asked after Insigne in the summer, but had been told that there was no way that Maurizio Sarri could take the 27-year-old with him.

Insigne has scored 69 goals for the Azzurri in 268 games in all competitions.