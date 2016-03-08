Exclusive: Chelsea target likely to move to Italy, Napoli prepare summer offer
19 January at 13:10Calciomercato exclusively understand that PSV star Hirving Lozano is closer to Italy than England, with both Napoli and AC Milan studying a possible way to sign the Mexican in the upcoming summer.
The winger has impressed a lot over the last two seasons and his arrival at PSV has increased the number of European powerhouses who are after him. He impressed in the World Cup for Mexico and has kept it going in the Eredivise for PSV too.
We exclusively understand that it is more likely to Lozano moves to Italy because of his agent Mino Raiola's excellent relations with Italian clubs, particularly Milan and Napoli.
While the rossoneri are less likely to sign the Mexican because of FFP concerns, Napoli like the player and are already preparing an offer for him for next summer.
Carlo Ancelotti likes him and PSV want a fee of 40 million euros for him. It will not be too tough for the partenopei to find an economic agreement with the club, since Raiola's influence will work in their favor in the possible deal.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments