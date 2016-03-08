Exclusive: Chelsea to hold talks for move for Inter midfielder today
28 July at 11:15Calciomercato understand that Premier League giants Chelsea could look to hold talks about a move for Matias Vecino when the club faces Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup later today.
Vecino is currently not with the Inter squad as he is still recovering from the FIFA World Cup exhaustions that he had endured during his time with the Uruguayan national side, which was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the competition by France.
Calciomercato though, understand that Chelsea could holds talks with Inter about a possible deal for Vecino, who is not treated as untransferrable by the nerazzurri and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.
The Financial Fair Play regulations could well force Inter into selling Vecino, if the right offer arrives and the midfielder could leave a season after he arrived from Fiorentina for a fee of about 25 million euros.
Inter will demand a fee of about 35 million euros, but could also potentially do a deal for 30 million euros. And today's meeting between the two clubs could set the foundation for Chelsea's possible move for the former Empoli man, who has worked under new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at the Florence based side.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
