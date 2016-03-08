Calciomercato exclusively understand that Chelsea have triggered Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa's release clause and are now set to sign him this summer.The Blues will need to sign a replacement for Thibaut Courtois this summer, if the Belgian departs for Real Madrid this summer. He has already missed Chelsea training today and yesterday and he is desperate for a move.Calciomercato exclusively understand that Chelsea have now triggered Kepa's release clause of 80 million euros. Contact with the Basque side was made over the last few days and while Athletic Bilbao refused to get on the table for discussing terms, Roman Abramovich decided to pay the Spaniard's release clause.Kepa is now expected to arrive in London tomorrow and will sign for the Blues before the deadline day. He is also expected to play for Chelsea against Huddersfield on Saturday.This will make Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in football history and he will cost 5 million euros more than Alisson.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)