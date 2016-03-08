Exclusive, Chelsea urged to sign Rugani: ‘Why Sarri wants him’
19 July at 20:50Our very own Pietro Scognamiglio has spoken with Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi who knows both Maurizio Sarri and Daniele Rugani very well.
The Juventus defender, in fact, played for Empoli in the 2014/15 campaign when Sarri was in charge of the Tuscans.
Now the former Napoli boss wants to reunite with the 23-year-old at Chelsea.
“Rugani is an important player for Sarri and I think it’s important for Chelsea to close a deal as soon as possible because they are running out of time now and Sarri needs time to work with his players.”
“I don’t know if € 45 million is too much. Those are international transfers and Premier League clubs are very rich, they can afford big signings because they earn three times more than Serie A clubs in TV rights.”
“I know Rugani is perfect for Sarri’s football. When he was at Empoli he never got one single yellow card. Sarri is so good defensively that sometimes his defenders do not even need to commit fouls. Rugani has improved a lot.”
