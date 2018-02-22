According to the leats reports out of England, Chelsea want to sign Higuain. However, as anticipated by Calciomercato.com , the Bianconeri don't want to let go of their striker, at least not for the time being.

With that said, if Juventus were to receive a good offer, then they would certainly evaluate the proposal. The Argentinian's is the highest paid player at Juventus with €7.5m per season, while he's also slowly ageing. Therefore, if an offer of around €55m was to arrive, then the Turin side could decide to let go of their striker.



Higuain, despite a roller-coaster season, remains a striker with great appeal. The interest of Chelsea, along with Paris Saint-Germain, is not new. Furthermore, the arrival of Sarri at Chelsea could be the man to really spark negotiations between Napoli and the London side.

The former Empoli coach wants a striker that he knows, therefore, Higuain is the first-choice on his wish list. The deal could include Morata, as Juventus likes the player although he's not considered the natural replacement for Higuain.