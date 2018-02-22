Exclusive: Chelsea want Higuain; swap deal with Morata?
26 May at 10:40
According to the leats reports out of England, Chelsea want to sign Higuain. However, as anticipated by Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri don't want to let go of their striker, at least not for the time being.
With that said, if Juventus were to receive a good offer, then they would certainly evaluate the proposal. The Argentinian's is the highest paid player at Juventus with €7.5m per season, while he's also slowly ageing. Therefore, if an offer of around €55m was to arrive, then the Turin side could decide to let go of their striker.
Higuain, despite a roller-coaster season, remains a striker with great appeal. The interest of Chelsea, along with Paris Saint-Germain, is not new. Furthermore, the arrival of Sarri at Chelsea could be the man to really spark negotiations between Napoli and the London side.
The former Empoli coach wants a striker that he knows, therefore, Higuain is the first-choice on his wish list. The deal could include Morata, as Juventus likes the player although he's not considered the natural replacement for Higuain.
