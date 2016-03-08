Exclusive: Chelsea warned as €25m target offered to AC Milan

Chelsea and AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Croatian defender Filip Benkovic. The 23-year-old was offered to the Serie A giants by the Italian agent Beppe Bozzo who is also the intermediary of the possible return of Morata to Italy.



Bozzo has been trading Morata’s return to Italy negotiating with AC Milan and Juventus of late and the Croatian defender is now the last player to have been offered to the rossoneri by the Italian middleman and agent.



​Benkovic, also known with the nick-name of Big Ben (due to his height) will see his contract with Dinamo Zagreb expire in 2020 but the Croatian club are not open to sell the rock-solid defender for less than € 25/30 million.



​According to our sources AC Milan ate thinking on a possible deal to sign the Croatian although the rossoneri need to sell one of their outcasts before signing any new player.



​Benkovic was also monitored by Inter last summer but Inter failed to wrap up a deal with the Croatian.

