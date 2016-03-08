Exclusive CM sources: Bonucci out tomorrow against Milan

Gonzalo Higuain moved from Juve to Milan this past summer as this is a chance for him to face his former side. Higuain picked up a back injury last week as his presence has been in doubt but the Argentine was finally called up for this clash. On the flip side, this is also a chance for Leonardo Bonucci to play against his former team AC Milan. Not so fast as it seems like Allegri won't be starting the Italian defender tomorrow. Calciomercato.com sources have exclusively confirmed that it is Medhi Benatia that will get the start tomorrow night. More to come right here on Calciomercato.com.