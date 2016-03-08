Exclusive: Conte demands guarantees and clear ideas from Inter after Juve defeat

The defeat against Juventus has hit the mark. For weeks Antonio Conte has not seen the Inter Milan as he likes, from the defeat against Lazio to the reaction conditioned by the difficult moment in Italy.



He knows that there is the need of something more and it is no coincidence that the Nerazzurri coach, while still being very much focused on the present, demands an Inter of the future with clear ideas and choices for the upcoming season. And it is no surprise considering how many times the former Chelsea and Juventus coach has made himself heard on the limitations of his team.



And the Nerazzurri management, as learned exclusively by our staff, are ready to satisfy him and already have a clear plan for the transfer market to come: shorter purchase times that last summer when many fundamental operations were prolonged, better squad depth with a focus on the wingbacks, central defenders and the midfield.



The sale of Lautaro Martinez is a concrete possibility but not yet defined and in that case, two strikers would arrive and under very different circumstances than Lukaku and Sanchez, who arrived at the club late in the transfer market.



The feeling with the management remains total and strong but Conte wants a plan for the near future immediately as well as giving the maximum in the present.

Fabrizio Romano