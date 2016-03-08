Exclusive: Conte edging closer to Juventus return amid summit
08 May at 22:00A summit between Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved is in progress: a meeting that will decide the future of technical guidance. The knot concerns the possible change between Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte, a hypothesis that has gained momentum in the last hours.
The three will discuss the pros and cons of the two, which is understandable given how important a decision this is. Agnelli remains in favour of Allegri, while thus being the coldest on a Conte return to the Bianconeri.
However, the former Chelsea manager's stocks have risen lately, and the work of Paratici and Nedved has slightly changed the president's view. In the coming hours, the future of Allegri will be decided, regardless of the declarations of the last weeks. In the meantime, Paris Saint-Germain are back on Max as they might replace Tuchel ahead of next season.
