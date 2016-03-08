Exclusive: Conte rejected Tottenham move before Inter switch
02 June at 17:55New Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte had rejected a move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur before he agreed to sign for the nerazzurri.
Conte was sacked by Chelsea at the end of last season, when he had ended up winning the FA Cup with the Blues. He had also won the Premier League with Chelsea in the 2016-17 season.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Tottenham had made an approach for Conte when Daniel Levy had got signals that Mauricio Pochettino could end up at Real Madrid or Manchester United.
Concrete steps were taken towards the signature of Conte, who was handed a very good offer by Spurs of about 10 million euros a season. Spurs were influenced by Conte's heroics with Chelsea.
Conte was mindful of Tottenham's scarce investment in transfers and chose Inter instead, rejecting the Spurs offer. The rest, as they say, is history.
