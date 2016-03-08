Exclusive: Conte strict on Perisic's return, the latest on Bayern's redemption

The law is equal for all. Or the same as a year ago. Antonio Conte does not want to rely on Ivan Perisic for next season, as he did with other players, such as Icardi, Nainggolan, Joao Mario and other players excluded from the Inter Milan project during his first year at the club.



A clear and strict signal also to the Croatian who ended up on loan at Bayern Munich. The Nerazzurri do not aim to bring him back and are thinking of other goals, therefore the intention is to find a solution to continue his adventure in Germany. And the feelings are positive in the last hours, as learned exclusively by our staff.



The idea of the Bayern of the 2020/21 season is taking shape in Bavaria: the confirmation of Flick on the bench is a decisive first step and now the team will start getting built once the losses and the post-Coronavirus budget are defined.



But the German club keeps the contact for Perisic's permanence alive with Inter, perhaps signing the Croatian on more favourable economic conditions from the Nerazzurri rather than the 20 million euro option to buy.



The two clubs have excellent relations and Perisic would be happy to stay in Munich, which is why the parties are working towards the permanence of the versatile player in the Bundesliga without even going back to Milano. There is optimism in this regard at the moment, pending a final solution but it seems that the story between Perisic and Inter will soon be over forever.

Fabrizio Romano