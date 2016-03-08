Exclusive: Conte waits for Juventus call and puts other offers on hold, the latest

The likes of AC Milan, Inter and Roma have all shown their interest in the 49-year-old, who will be forced to make a decision rather soon on his future. Roma are reportedly in pole position, though Conte seems to be waiting for other offers.

In fact, as reported by Calciomercato's IlBianconero , his first choice remains Juventus. Therefore, he's waiting to hear from the club, putting all the other offers on hold. However, it may never arrive, given the Turin side's situation.

The Juventus management has declared that Allegri will remain next season as well, and so has the manager himself. That said, it wouldn't be the best of solutions, and Conte knows this.

