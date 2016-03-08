Exclusive: Continuous Juve calls for Isco and the fate 'ala Pogba', the newest updates

The relationship between Isco and Santiago Solari is at an all-time low. There seem to be no more barriers in the tension between the Real Madrid coach and the Spanish midfielder who is now on the edge of the technical project of the manager.



A situation aggravated in recent days but that had been burning for months, not surprisingly. Juventus are informed on the Isco front since November. Paratici is continuously in contact with the agent of the player because the Bianconeri want to be ready in case there is a real opportunity to sign Isco next summer.



As we already told you, Isco is open to a move to the Allianz Stadium without hesitation but he knows very well that there is also Manchester City in the front row. Pep Guardiola appreciates the player very much and Juventus knows that the competition would become fierce.



Paratici is moving in the shadows, maintains direct contacts and does not want to lose sight of the situation week after week, given the tensions around Isco. But the fate of the player depends largely on the choice of Florentino Perez on the coaching position at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Should Santiago Solari leave at the end of the year, Isco could stay, based on who would be the next coach. Otherwise, in the case of Solari's confirmation, Isco would, without doubt, ask to be sold. A situation similar to that of Paul Pogba, who was on the run from Manchester United and wanted a Juventus move until Mourinho was sacked, with Solskjaer putting him at the centre of the project.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov