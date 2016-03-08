Exclusive: Correa getting closer to AC Milan, while Andre Silva...

There have been talks about it for weeks. AC Milan are chasing Angel Correa and are awaiting the Argentinian attacker. The agreement with the player was reached a long time ago but the one with Atletico Madrid is missing. However, now things could change.



According to what was learned exclusively by Calciomercato.com, the possible turning point in the negotiation has arrived. The positions of the two clubs on the evaluation of the player are the same and do not completely coincide. But there are concrete signs and steps forward.



Contacts have been continuous between the parties and never stopped. And now the negotiations are no longer difficult but are becoming possible and much more real. A domino involving several teams and as many players could be triggered, thus opening the red and black door to Correa.



It is no mystery that the arrival of Correa is linked to the sale of Andre Silva. A matter of numbers in the squad as well as economic possibilities. The sale to Monaco faded away but the player's departure is back in fashion.



According to our sources, Milan received reassurance from Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, on Andre Silva's sale. Mendes is working on two concrete solutions for the attacker: Valencia and Sporting. A third track in France should also not be ruled out. Negotiations are well underway and the sale of Andre Silva has accelerated.



But there is also a third piece of the puzzle: Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese. The Argentine, who shares the same agent as Correa, Agustin Jimenez, has always been an objective for Atletico, who are thinking about making an offer for the player, thus immediately investing the funds collected from Correa's potential sale.

Daniele Longo