Exclusive: Correa-Milan; the contract, Giampaolo and the first offer

22 July at 09:40
​The first piece of the puzzle is in the works: Andre Silva's move to Monaco is a fundamental piece of Milan's puzzle to get to Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, both on a technical level but above all on a financial level.
 
The Portuguese's agent, Jorge Mendes, is working to solve the last details, while the Rossoneri have already set their sights on Correa. The Argentina striker is approved by the owners Elliott for his age and potential. For this reason, there have been new contacts with his agent in recent hours.
 
Now, they are preparing the contract offer for Correa, which should be five-years long, while the salary could land at around €3.5m. The player currently earns €2.5m plus bonuses at Atletico, and his new salary will depend on the final amount of the transfer fee.
 
In addition to Elliott, Giampaolo is also keen on the deal, as he is a great admirer of the player. In his 4-3-1-2, Correa would slot in perfectly. This week, Atletico Madrid's sporting director is expected in Italy, as Milan prepare their first offer for the player, which won't reach the request of €55m from the start.
 
By Fabrizio Romano, translated by the English staff

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.