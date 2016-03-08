Exclusive: Correa-Milan; the contract, Giampaolo and the first offer

The Portuguese's agent, Jorge Mendes, is working to solve the last details, while the Rossoneri have already set their sights on Correa. The Argentina striker is approved by the owners Elliott for his age and potential. For this reason, there have been new contacts with his agent in recent hours.

Now, they are preparing the contract offer for Correa, which should be five-years long, while the salary could land at around €3.5m. The player currently earns €2.5m plus bonuses at Atletico, and his new salary will depend on the final amount of the transfer fee.

In addition to Elliott, Giampaolo is also keen on the deal, as he is a great admirer of the player. In his 4-3-1-2, Correa would slot in perfectly. This week, Atletico Madrid's sporting director is expected in Italy, as Milan prepare their first offer for the player, which won't reach the request of €55m from the start.

By Fabrizio Romano, translated by the English staff