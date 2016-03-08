Cristiano Ronaldo’s movements and accommodation in Turin – the details
15 July at 23:20During the 2018 World Cup final, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin, accompanied by his family and entourage ahead of Monday’s press conference and presentation at Juventus.
This evening, Cristiano Ronaldo met with Jorge Mendes, Fabio Paratici and his best friend Bruno Alves for dinner, in a luxury restaurant located just outside of the city of Turin.
It is thought that Mendes, Paratici and Alves are staying at the Turin Palace Hotel, the same location that Emre Can and Mattia Perin are staying; as this is where they left for the dinner. However, Cristiano Ronaldo himself will be staying somewhere more peaceful and quiet; Royal Park I Roveri, located inside the Tenuta la Mandria.
At Turin Palace Hotel, Emre Can has been spotted, whilst it appears as though we have to wait until tomorrow for more information on the Ronaldo situation.
Tomorrow morning, at around 10AM local time, Ronaldo will have his Juventus medical. At 18:30, the press conference will take place; where the star will be presented by Juventus for the first time.
Sam Wilson (@snhw_)
